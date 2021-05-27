BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,001 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 682.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 365,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares during the period. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

