Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price decreased by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$36.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.92. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$26.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 79.29.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,105.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.