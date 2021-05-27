Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)’s share price rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

