Boston Partners Buys 129,425 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in State Street were worth $107,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,165 shares of company stock worth $5,369,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.