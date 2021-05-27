Boston Partners Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Biogen were worth $85,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 17,242.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.84 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.