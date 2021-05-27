Boston Partners Purchases 147,248 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Boston Partners grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.34% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $101,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLTW stock opened at $260.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

