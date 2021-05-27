BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,738 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares in the last quarter. 28.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

