bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $$13.64 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

