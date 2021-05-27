Bread Price Tops $0.20 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Bread has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $17.70 million and $276,298.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00019996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.05 or 0.00975588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.37 or 0.09742513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00093434 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

