Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,278,000 after purchasing an additional 725,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,150,000 after purchasing an additional 598,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $66.30. 64,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,255,995. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.