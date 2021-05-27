Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.00

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 3091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTVCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

