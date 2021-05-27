Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Broadwind posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 504,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,305. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.32. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth $1,693,000. THB Asset Management bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

