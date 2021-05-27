Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce $30.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $72.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $6.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 343.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $52.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $489.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $4,115,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,516,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,087,544.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,504,031.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.