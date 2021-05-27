Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.87. Republic Services reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.42. 19,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

