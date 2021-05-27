Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.31. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.11. 2,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71 and a beta of -0.48. Safehold has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $84.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,868,369.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.