Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,105. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $85.50 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.34.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

