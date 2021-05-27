Brokerages Set American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Price Target at $119.50

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,241,626. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,897. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.95. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average of $104.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

