Brokers Issue Forecasts for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

MRK stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.