Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.18). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

