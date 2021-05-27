Brokers Set Expectations for V.F. Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

VFC stock opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. V.F. has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -193.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in V.F. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in V.F. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.