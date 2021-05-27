Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 242,355 shares.The stock last traded at $54.14 and had previously closed at $54.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 417.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after buying an additional 704,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.