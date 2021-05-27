Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) shot up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.05. 51,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,050,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.