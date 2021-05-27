BRP (DOOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $81.46 on Thursday. BRP has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 3.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

