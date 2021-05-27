BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOOO. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.27.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. BRP has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 81.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in BRP by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,551 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.