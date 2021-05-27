Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of HOM.U stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,901. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.39 and a 1-year high of C$12.56.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Laurentian raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.