Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%.

NYSE:BBW opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $227.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

