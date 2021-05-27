Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $502.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Also, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 42.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

