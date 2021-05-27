BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the April 29th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of BGSWF stock remained flat at $$3.55 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. BW Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
About BW Offshore
