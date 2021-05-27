BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the April 29th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BGSWF stock remained flat at $$3.55 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. BW Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Get BW Offshore alerts:

About BW Offshore

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.