C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Down 4.5% Following Insider Selling

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.17 and last traded at $35.61. Approximately 11,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 288,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Specifically, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.