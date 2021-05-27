Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.60

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.60 and last traded at $107.39, with a volume of 14036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.08.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,020 shares of company stock worth $12,460,004. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.