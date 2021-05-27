Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
CALM opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 31.82%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.