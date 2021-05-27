Callan Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.87. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $119.99 and a one year high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.