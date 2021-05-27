Callan Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 0.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

VCR traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $305.83. 569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,123. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $186.23 and a one year high of $316.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.02.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

