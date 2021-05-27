Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,554 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.13.

