Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,055 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 784.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,611 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $579.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.12 and its 200 day moving average is $468.01. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,772 shares of company stock worth $3,639,359. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

