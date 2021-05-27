Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 178.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,888 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,814 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $90.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

