Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,694 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

