Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 26,105 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 26,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.04.

Shares of FDX opened at $310.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.85 and its 200 day moving average is $274.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

