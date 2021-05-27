Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,444.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 91,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $13,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.36 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

