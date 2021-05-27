Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

NYSE CNI opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 6,987.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,279,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

