Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.64

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.64 and traded as high as C$35.21. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$35.08, with a volume of 283,122 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CU shares. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.25.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 28.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.64.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99. Also, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,675.87. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,315 shares of company stock worth $250,257.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.