Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 4,933.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBDS stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

