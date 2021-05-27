Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 4,933.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CBDS stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.82.
About Cannabis Sativa
