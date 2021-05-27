Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 604 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 12.7% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,409. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

