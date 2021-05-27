Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carbon Energy stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Carbon Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $13.00.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.