Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Carbon Energy stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Carbon Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $13.00.
About Carbon Energy
