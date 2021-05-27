Card Factory (LON:CARD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.
CARD opened at GBX 66.90 ($0.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. Card Factory has a 52-week low of GBX 28.25 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.13. The company has a market cap of £228.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.93.
About Card Factory
