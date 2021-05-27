Card Factory (LON:CARD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.

CARD opened at GBX 66.90 ($0.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59. Card Factory has a 52-week low of GBX 28.25 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.13. The company has a market cap of £228.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

