Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.75

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.75 and traded as high as C$3.10. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 901,338 shares trading hands.

CJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

