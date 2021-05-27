CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the April 29th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGNH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,507. CardioGenics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

