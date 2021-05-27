CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the April 29th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGNH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,507. CardioGenics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
CardioGenics Company Profile
