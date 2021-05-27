CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Down 72.3% in May

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the April 29th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CGNH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 129,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,507. CardioGenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

