CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Short Interest Down 72.3% in May

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the April 29th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CGNH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 129,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,507. CardioGenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
About CardioGenics
Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.