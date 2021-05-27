CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.