Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.24

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $8.43. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 576,739 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.